If Bulldog fans needed another reason to pack Foley Field for this weekend’s final home series against Florida, the matchup between Georgia's Charlie Condon and Florida’s Jac Caglianone is a good one.

It’s been an amazing season for two of the sport's biggest stars..

Condon has rewritten the Georgia record book. He comes into Thursday’s first game (6 p.m., SEC Network+) as the top hitter in the SEC, batting .454 with 34 home runs, 75 runs, 88 hits, 72 RBI, total bases (210) and a slugging percentage of 1.082. Those totals – except RBI – lead the entire conference.

The Golden Spikes Award which goes annually to the top player in college baseball is his to lose.

Caglianone has not been bad himself.

A two-way player – Caglianone plays first base and serves as the third member of the Gators’ starting rotation – is right behind Condon in batting average (.418), hits (82), home runs (28), total bases (169), and slugging percentage (.862).

Comparisons between the two do not stop there.

Condon is projected to be the top pick in the Major League Draft, with Caglianone projected to go in the top-5.

Last summer, Condon and Caglianone played together on Team USA’s College Team, and it was Caglianone’s NCAA BBCOR record of 33 home runs that Condon broke by hitting his 34th.

Earlier this year, Caglianone tied the NCAA record by homering in nine straight games. Condon later homered in eight consecutive games, coming up just short.

“Cags is a good buddy of mine, so I’m excited,” Condon said during a recent interview.

The two talk regularly.

“It’s not even about baseball,” Condon said. “He’s just a good guy; a good friend.”

But before they catch up after Saturday’s final game, Condon will face Caglianone on the mound.

Caglianone has been Florida’s Sunday starter and comes into play with a record of 5-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 66 batters in 59.2 innings. He has walked 40 batters but allowed just four home runs.

Both teams have much to play for.

Winners of eight straight, Georgia (38-12, 16-11) appears a lock to host, but a series win over Florida could snag the Bulldogs a top-8 national seed, which would mean hosting through the Super Regionals.

Florida, meanwhile, is fighting for its postseason life. The Gators (26-25, 11-16) need to finish .500 to stay alive for an NCAA bid.

While Condon would love to add more numbers to his already burgeoning totals, helping Georgia achieve its team goals is his top priority,

“The team success definitely feels way better,” Condon said. “It’s more fun in the locker room after a win in a big series. I’ll take that any day of the week over having a good game individually at least.”