UGASports - Commitment Breakdown: UGA lands nasty OL Dylan Fairchild

Breaking: Dylan Fairchild stays home, commits to #UGA . #GoDawgs “I see all the pieces coming together at Georgia and I cannot wait to be part of it.” STORY: https://t.co/WNI4TM1odR • @DylanFairchild6 @ReuseRecruiting @rivalsmike @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/3jSSgq2z9o

THE SITUATION: From the end of January to early March, Dylan Fairchild saw his recruitment go to that next level. The 6-foot-5, 295 pound offensive lineman out of Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth picked up an offer from Auburn January 25. Then, as he moved through February and into March, schools like Arkansas , Florida State , Georgia, Penn State and LSU offered. On a visit to Athens March 4 is when Kirby Smart, Matt Luke and the Bulldogs offered. That visit changed things, and with the Fairchild family growing up big UGA fans, it instantly pushed the Bulldogs up his list. The connection with Luke was easy, and over the last couple months, he started to lean strongly towards staying home, and he has decided to commit to Georgia over a list of powerful SEC programs.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Earlier this week, I made up my mind completely that I was going to Georgia," said Fairchild. "It really came down to Auburn and Georgia. I went back and forth for a couple of months, but more and more over the last couple of weeks, I have been leaning towards Georgia.

"Then I made up my mind and I have no regrets. I have no doubts. I know Georgia is where I want to be.

"I went through the [recruiting] process and all the pieces came together with Georgia. I I just believe in the situation at Georgia. Even if I wasn't playing football, I would want to go to school at Georgia. That was big for me. Outside of football, Georgia is the right school for me.

"With football part of though, it is that much bigger. Georgia has all the pieces there to win championships. I believe in what they are doing there and I see something special happening at Georgia in the coming years.

"Over the last couple months I have just gotten closer and closer to the staff at Georgia. I got closer to coach Kirby Smart, closer with coach Matt Luke, closer with coach Scott Cochran — we just built a strong relationship.

"Last Sunday, I was on a Zoom call with the Georgia coaches for three hours. Coach Cochran was eating Taco Bell, coach Luke was chillin', we all were talking about whatever and we just had gotten so close. We just got closer and closer, and after that call, I just looked at my mom and dad, and we all knew Georgia was right for me.

"Coach Luke did an excellent job recruiting me. He was a little hard to read at first, but the more we talked, the more I got to know him. He played a big role in my decision. He is a high energy guy, he is a very family oriented guy, and he cares for all of his players. He has shown me that he shows all his players love and attention, not just some. That is great in my eyes. He keeps relationships with former players and I love how he is as a coach and as a person. I am ready to work and grind for him.

"The best recruiters though are the other recruits and players. I have gotten to know Brock Vandagriff, Micah Morris, Chaz Chambliss and some of the others that are committed. We have been talking, we have gotten close and we have a great connection.

"I see all the pieces coming together at Georgia and I cannot wait to be part of it. My whole family supports my decision, this is a big weight off my shoulders and it is an awesome feeling to say I am committed to Georgia.

"I am 110% in with my commitment to Georgia and I seeing something really special happening soon."