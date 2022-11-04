The Bulldogs targeted 2024 Alabama linebacker Demarcus Riddick early in the recruiting process landing the elite prospect on Friday. Georgia has made the rising juniors a priority landing six four-stars in the 2024 class already. Riddick helps bring promise to the future of a continued stout Bulldogs’ defense.

WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

When looking for players in the 2024 class that will be a difference maker at the collegiate level, Riddick fits the mold. Riddick contributes on offense for Chilton County but is a bell ringer and play maker on defense. Georgia has picked up a defender that can crack the two-deep early with All-SEC upside.

WHAT MAKES RIDDICK DIFFERENT

Riddick is a freakish athlete on the gridiron. Any given Friday night, fans in the stands can watch him influence the game running the ball, going out on routes, and as an outside linebacker. But his speed and head for the game allows him to swing momentum on special teams as well taking three kicks back for 72 yards and five punts for 169.

As a defender, Riddick can rush the passer, squash the run game, and cover. What he brings to the field will limit SEC offenses putting a do-all kind of talent in the box for the Bulldogs.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

Landing Riddick is important for the depth chart and sending a message to surrounding SEC programs. The Bulldogs did a great job recruiting Florida in the 2022 class with seven out of the Sunshine Sate in 2022. UGA has four-star state of Alabama prospect AJ Harris in the 2023 class proving they will got into enemy territory to land top players.

IN HIS WORDS

Riddick commenting on visiting the Bulldogs: “It was fun. The crowd was loud. I loved it.”