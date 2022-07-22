Commitment Breakdown: 2023 three-star OT Kelton Smith to Georgia

Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class is kicking into high gear in July landing one verbal commitment after another. The latest addition to the Bulldogs’ expanding class is three-star offensive tackle Kelton Smith.

WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

The Bulldogs are getting an in-state player that had offers from teams like Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, FSU, and LSU. Smith could contribute early at guard and grow to that anchor at tackle depending on his development throughout his senior season. At Carver High School, Smith worked at right tackle for the Tigers going against 4A squads overwhelming defenders with his size.

WHAT MAKES SMITH DIFFERENT

Gifted with an SEC-ready frame listed at 6-6, 305, Smith can easily overpower defenders in the rushing attack. Using his massive wingspan to keep speed rushing ends and linebackers at bay, Smith helps set the pocket for the Tigers. What makes his addition to the UGA roster unique is his upside. All the tools are there for Smith to be a counted upon member of the Bulldogs’ offensive line. How good he can be all depends on him; he could end up being an All-SEC caliber performer.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE BULLDOGS

Georgia’s long-term success in the SEC has largely been predicated off their offensive line play. Anytime a program can add someone of Smith’s talents to the roster, they are making the team better. Smith may be a three-star on paper, but he has four-star capabilities. His addition to the roster could end up being a big steal for the Bulldogs.