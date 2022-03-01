Comeback falls short

How many times have we seen this story play out? An out-manned Georgia team plays one of the better teams in the SEC tough, only to let it get away late?

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Tuesday’s 75-68 loss to No. 13 Tennessee was yet another example.

“We’re doing everything that we can to fight and win games,” graduate Aaron Cook said. “It just doesn’t roll our way. Sometimes calls don’t go our way, sometimes shots don’t fall. Things we can’t control, we can’t get down about. All we can do is keep fighting and try to control things we can control.”

After cutting Tennessee’s lead to four twice with a chance to climb even closer, Georgia once again could not get over the hump. The result was another record-loss for the Bulldogs, who have already dropped a program-worst 24 games.

One more loss, in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Missouri, and the Bulldogs (1-16 in SEC play) would set a new record for fewest conference wins.

Effort was not the problem.

Georgia played loose and easy throughout the game. Even when the Bulldogs found themselves down by 15 with 9:45 to play, Georgia did not quit.

In fact, the Bulldogs put together an 11-0 run that brought Georgia within four.

Even more amazing was the fact the Bulldogs mounted the comeback with both Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges on the bench for much of the run.

Crean had both ready to return, but waited with the lead cut to four, but instead of calling a timeout, left the two on the sideline. It wasn’t until the next stoppage that both returned. By that time Tennessee’s lead was eight and the Vols were never seriously threatened again.

“Our guys just came up short, but it wasn’t a result of flinching, it certainly wasn’t from lack of belief, and it certainly wasn’t from not wanting it,” head coach Tom Crean said. “This team prepares and practices its butts off. The way they played tonight is indicative of the way they train.”

cook led the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Oquendo with 16 and Bridges with 12. Josiah-Jordan James led Tennessee (22-7, 13-4) with a career-high 23 points.

Those expecting a Tennessee rout were undoubtedly surprised by the halftime score, which found both teams tied at 35.

The Bulldogs actually found themselves up by six as the result of an 8-0 run with 6:31 left in the first half.

Three straight dunks by the Bulldogs sparked the surge, including one by Oquendo right over the top of a Tennessee defender.

The lead would change hands six more times over the final 6:31, until Bridges sent the game into the locker room tied at 35.

Before the game, the Bulldogs honored two of their seniors, Jonathan Ned and graduate guard Aaron Cook.

Ned has not played this year due to injury, while Cook took part in his 162nd game, the third-most in NCAA history.

Three other seniors – PJ Horne, Noah Baumann, and Jailyn Ingram – did not take part. Per Crean on Monday, he expects Baumann and Ingram to play again next year.

Georgia closes out the regular season Saturday at Missouri before taking part in the SEC Tournament next week in Tampa.

NOTE: With two games left, Bridges is running neck and neck with former Bulldog great Lavon Mercer for the best single-season shooting percentage in Georgia history. Bridges is currently shooting 64.347, which is just ahead of Mercer’s 64.317.

Boxscore

