Active college football coaches are responsible for five college football national championships. Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney have four of them. Mack Brown has the other, though it came from a time when “NIL” was more likely an on-screen graphic reference to Northern Illinois in some Tuesday night MACtion. In some ways, Smart and Swinney radically differ in how they run their programs.

Kirby Smart calls the Dawgs at Georgia's national championship celebration.

Kirby Smart rarely weighs in on rule changes. He mostly asks for clarity of the rules to strategize how to best thrive within them. Dabo Swinney can be more beholden to the strategies that helped take Clemson from good to excellent. Famously, Swinney has protested the transfer portal both through words and actions. Kirby Smart spent his first summer at UGA fighting 2016’s more rigid transfer rules to get Alabama’s Maurice Smith eligible to play at Georgia. Other than having 80 percent of national championships among active coaches, one trait about Smart and Swinney separates them from their peers. They are loyal.

Swinney has won two national championships at Clemson. (USA TODAY Sports Images)