COLUMN: UGA proved it was motivated just fine, thank you
Motivation was never an issue.
It may have been an implied concern from the outside, or a perceived worry from those unable to attend practice and interact with the Georgia players and coaches since the regular season came to a close.
But what Georgia was able to show during its 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl proved that this was a team determined to win its final game of the 2020 season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news