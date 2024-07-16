DALLAS – SEC Media Days has often been described as a circus. The only missing elements are an actual big top and maybe some dancing bears.

Otherwise, there are similarities, as coaches and players from the now 16-team league are paraded throughout the downtown Omni Hotel en route to their various stops of the annual media tour.

The fact the famous Cattle Drive sculpture is only a block away is somehow apropos. When it comes to SEC Media Days, there’s a lot of herding going on.

Throughout the event, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart felt right at home on the range.

OK, enough Western cliches.

Let’s review the events of the day.

The big story – at least what was thought to be the big story – was what Smart would have to say about last week’s recent arrests of Smael Mondon and Bo Hughley.

Surprisingly, not a single question was asked by the national media in the big room, although Smart did address the situation with local reporters earlier in the morning.

For those who wondering, it was Smart who brought up the subject before thoughtfully answering a handful of questions that followed.

The biggest takeaway from what he had to say was to suggest “we’ll have suspensions” coming out of these. Which ones, we’re left to make an educated guess.

Smart also said that each case is handled separately, depending on the circumstances.

That likely includes running back Trevor Etienne who had his reckless driving charge dismissed during a recent hearing.

Otherwise, Smart remained adamant that continued education is the best way to prevent such incidents from happening again while reminding reporters the suspensions have been and will continue to be part of the measures taken.

Players also risk dismissal from the program for continued misbehaving, something Smart said has happened.

His revelation that safety David Daniel-Sisavanh was let go after “violating team rules” raised some eyebrows, although Smart did not reveal whether he was let go after his arrest last February on a reckless driving charge.

Naturally, quarterback Carson Beck was asked about the recent arrests being that he famously leased a Lamborghini.

The senior drew some chuckles when he said, “I don’t drive like an idiot.” Although he wasn’t singling any teammates out, his words should be taken seriously.

Otherwise, there were a few items of note.

Perhaps the biggest was when Smart mentioned that running back Branson Robinson may be closer to being ready for the start of the year than anyone suspected.

Although Smart said Robinson has not been completely cleared, the fact he did not rule it out for the start of fall practice should be considered wonderful news.

The initial thought was that Robinson might not be ready until sometime during the midseason. Potentially having him ready from the get-go against Clemson … that’s big.

Mykel Williams also dropped some interesting news.

While we’ve known that Williams will be somewhat of a hybrid defender, the Columbus native said he’ll be rotating at an expected 60-40 clip between defensive end and outside linebacker.

However, the biggest revelation - at least for Georgia fans - may have been about Smart himself.

Coaching football still excites him. It’s fun. It’s what he wants to do.

While he admitted the same cannot be said for dealing with NIL, the transfer portal, and other off-the-field issues, on the field, Smart’s drive and love of the sport itself is as strong as ever.

One of the cooler moments was seeing Georgia’s other Media Days representative – Malaki Starks – intently listening to former Georgia running back Todd Gurley.

Starks had always wanted to meet the Bulldog great, and by the looks of it, it was something you could tell was very special to him.

By the time their day was over, the Georgia contingent spent approximately three hours at the event before going wheels up back to Athens.

The start of practice is a mere two weeks away, and through all the noise of another Media Days, it appears the Bulldogs are ready to get back to business.