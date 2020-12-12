UGASports - COLUMN: JT Daniels gives UGA needed spark in blowout win

Without JT Daniels, this is a much closer game.

That statement is made based on everything we've seen to date. When it's been a different quarterback, the UGA receivers aren't hitting nearly as many big plays down the field. When it hasn't been Daniels, the Georgia offense hasn't been nearly as in-sync.

But because of Daniels, the Bulldogs were able to double-dip with touchdowns on the final drive of the first half and the opening possession of the third quarter. Those two scores opened up a 14-point lead from which Missouri would never recover. And in the end, the Bulldogs grabbed a 49-14 blowout victory.

Let’s go back to the end of the second quarter. Missouri’s defense sent pressure, particularly on third down, to force Daniels to get rid of the ball quickly. For three consecutive possessions in the second quarter, the Tigers’ strategy worked, with the Bulldogs’ offense stagnating and forced to punt the ball.

Making matters worse was when punter Jake Camarda has his attempt blocked, recovered and established on the 1-yard line while the Bulldogs were only up 14-7. Three plays later, the Tigers tied the game at 14, thanks to running back Larry Rountree III’s short touchdown.

Without Daniels and his big-play arm, the Bulldogs may not have been able to get a score after taking the ball over with only 1:20 to go in the first half. The game just might’ve been deadlocked at the break, with Georgia hoping to find a spark from somewhere else.

But facing a third-and-10 at Georgia’s 25-yard line with a little over a minute left to play in the opening half, Daniels, again facing a blitz, was able to hit receiver Kearis Jackson for a 12-yard gain. Daniels came back and delivered an 11-yard pass to receiver Jermaine Burton, which was followed by a 16-yard passing play to Burton.

On the next play, Daniels looked deep down the field for receiver George Pickens. Facing yet another blitz, Daniels released the football just as he was shoved to the ground. Given a man-to-man opportunity in the right corner of the end zone, Pickens fought through pass interference to locate the ball and make an exceptional play on it. Pickens caught it, remained inbounds, and scored a 36-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead with 37 seconds left in the opening half.

Without Daniels, that end-of-half series doesn’t happen.

“That two-minute drive was huge,” Daniels said. “That was an absolute game-changer. We went from having none of the momentum on the road to all of the momentum in our favor. That started the whole second half for us.”