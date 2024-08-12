We all know that Kirby Smart – as do many other SEC coaches – prefers to close their scrimmages to prying eyes.

Of course, that doesn’t mean information doesn’t leak out.

Intel and opinions will be dissected repeatedly. Expectations will run wild. New heroes will emerge, and others will be demoted to untold depths on the roster before a single snap is made.

But isn’t that part of what makes this sport fun? Of course, it is.

Today, let’s jump into some of the questions fans are wondering plus some I have myself in a Bulldog version of Buy or Sell.