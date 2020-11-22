Georgia finally has its quarterback.

As Georgia’s 31-24 win over Mississippi State unfolded, it became quite obvious who the best quarterback on the roster is. Never mind that Mississippi State isn’t a good football team. Forget the fact that Mississippi State came into the game with only 49 scholarship players available, due to issues involving Covid-19-positive tests and contact tracing. And put aside the fact that, from a pure talent standpoint, this should have never been a close game to begin with.

In the end, Daniels was the best player on the field. For Georgia, it’s simply a situation where it’s great to finally see what the former five-star quarterback can do on a football field.

Of course, this performance opened head coach Kirby Smart up to numerous questions as to why he wasn’t on the field sooner. And yes, he was peppered with those after the game.