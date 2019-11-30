Following Georgia’s 52-7 victory over rival Georgia Tech, Yellow Jackets’ head coach Geoff Collins and a few of his players met with the media to discuss their loss in the latest edition of “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.” …The Bulldogs’ blowout victory was essentially a tale of two halves. The Bulldogs led only 17-7 early in the second quarter before each team missed a field goal prior to halftime. Collins, whose team was more than a four-touchdown underdog, was inspired by the Yellow Jackets’ first-half play. “The part of [the game] that was promising is you go into halftime being ready to go one score down against the No. 4 team in the country, with an absolutely depleted roster of guys that are just fighting and battling and giving us a chance to be in that game,” said Collins, whose first year on the Flats ends with a 3-9 record. “It bodes well for what’s going to happen with this program going forward.”

Geoff Collins

…After rushing for 73 yards on 10 carries in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were limited to 44 yards on the same number of rushes in the second. In addition, after not turning the ball over in five consecutive games, Georgia lost two fumbles in the second quarter and a third in the third quarter. “We were doing really well. They couldn’t run the ball on us,” said linebacker David Curry, who totaled five tackles, including one for a loss, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. “We started packing the box. But then they threw it over our heads, which we weren’t expecting at all. To be honest, coming into the game, I thought they were going to throw it fewer than 10 times. I thought they were just going to try to run it down our throats.” …Despite completing just four of his first 13 passes, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm finished 14 of 29 passing for 254 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His 167.37 passer rating was his highest since the fifth game of the season at Tennessee (188.94). Benefiting from mostly good field position, Fromm led an offensive onslaught in the third quarter, whereby the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives after halftime. “Once field position gets tipped the other way, that was hard to overcome,” Collins said. “Our guys kept battling, but it got away from us there in the third quarter, and you can’t let that happen against the No. 4 team in the country.”

"Just to see the impact they (Georgia) have made through recruiting, through development. That’s the way it should be. So, we’re actively engaged in that part of the process right now.” — Geoff Collins