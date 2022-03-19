Cole Tate RBI single caps slugfest

Much has been made of the experience of this year’s Georgia team, which featured five fifth-year players in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against No. 24 and defending national champion Mississippi State.

One area where head coach Scott Stricklin believes this experience pays off is during at-bats when games are on the line.

Cole Tate is one of those five. In the bottom of the ninth, he came through as you’d expect a veteran would when he singled in Chaney Rogers with one out, to lift the No. 18 Bulldogs to a 12-11 win.

“I was just trying to do what I do best, hit line drives,” said Tate, who drilled a 2-1 pitch off Jackson Fristoe for the game winner. “Experience helps a lot. A lot of people have been in different situations. I’ve been in a lot of them. You just try to stay relaxed, stay chilled out, and usually that’s the best way to get through those situations.”

A season-high crowd of 3,692 saw the Bulldogs (16-3, 2-0) twice rally back, first from a four-run deficit and later from down two to ultimately win this sixth straight game and the 600th of the career for Stricklin.

“The heartrate goes down a lot if you’ve been there and done it before,” Stricklin said. “He goes to 2-0, takes two close pitches before getting one he can hit. That’s a mature at-bat. If he was a freshman or sophomore. I don’t know if that happens.”