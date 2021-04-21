"I’ll tell you this: Amarius Mims is probably the most beautiful tackle as a freshman I’ve seen in a long time. I mean, he’s got the small waist, the big rear end, the long arms—he just looks the part.”

Could JT Daniels have the same impact for Georgia that Mac Jones had for Alabama and Joe Burrow had for LSU? That was a question posed to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic Tuesday during a telephone interview with UGASports.

“I don’t know if the offense is going to be that open, but I think it’s possible. I think he has the ability, absolutely. Does he have the arm strength, the accuracy, the anticipation, the pocket presence—yeah, now that he can drive off that knee a little bit more. He’s more comfortable moving around a little bit,” Cubelic said. “They're going to open it up some. I think the primary goal is to create explosive plays. There are going to be opportunities. I just don’t know if it’s going to be the level of what Mac was able to do last year and Joe was able to do two years ago.”

Nevertheless, Cubelic is extremely high on Daniels and what he expects the junior transfer to bring to the Bulldog offense.

After Saturday’s game that saw Daniels complete 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, Cubelic took to Twitter praising the Bulldog quarterback, who he said probably doesn't get enough credit for the work he puts in and how hard he prepares.

“It’s like what I said on Twitter. The thing that stuck out to us the most is just how detailed he is. I don’t think people have any idea what goes into his preparation, what his mentality is, the way he thinks about football, what football means to him,” Cubelic said. “I don’t know if it’s there’s a myth perception or anything. But I think he’s someone that not a lot of people know. It could be he hasn’t been able to get in front of microphones, we haven’t seen him in interviews, he hasn’t been to media day—we just don’t know. But he’s not some California surfer kid who plays football. He plays football because he’s good at it. He plays football because he loves it.”

Cubelic, who was in Athens Saturday serving as the sideline reporter for the SEC Network, is not as worried about the Bulldogs’ receiving corps as some.

Yes, losing George Pickens to an ACL injury didn't help matters for Georgia, though Cubelic dropped a little nugget that perhaps the junior wideout might not be out for as long as first feared.

“I think they’re going to do whatever they can to get George back. If you could get him back for the stretch run, say the last three regular season games and the postseason, I think that would be massive,” Cubelic said. “But AD (Adonai) Mitchell is someone who they like a lot, and when you get (Jermaine) Burton and (Justin) Robinson back—Demetris (Robertson) actually made some plays. (Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint will be there, and I think with what you have at tailback and particularly tight end, especially if (Brock) Bowers keeps coming along. They’re going to have mismatches all over the place.”

In other words, Cubelic believes the talent is in place for the Bulldogs to have a special year.

“I understand who has won the title the last few years and who’s played for it, what they’ve been at receiver,” Cubelic said. “But I think based on everything else that Georgia has, I don’t really see that (receivers) as preventing them from winning a national title.”

The Bulldogs have a number of other players that cause Cubelic to feel this way.

Topping the list is 6-foot-7, 280-pound tight end Darnell Washington, who caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown to lead the Black team.

“I’ll say Darnell Washington first just because Kirby (Smart) said he’s 280. I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy that’s 280 who has a 32-inch waist. Apparently, they’re out there,” Cubelic said. “Obviously, Jordan—(Davis) we all know about him. The dude is just massive.”

There’s more.

“It’s like I tell people, the physical size and presences of this team are just different than any other team I’ve seen. The fact that Adam Anderson is going to play some star at 6-5, 230; that’s just not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way,” Cubelic said. “You’ve got Jordan and Devonte (Wyatt) inside. Obviously, there’s Washington. But (John) FitzPatrick is 6-7 and nearly 270. I’ll tell you this: Amarius Mims is probably the most beautiful tackle as a freshman I think I’ve seen in a long time. I mean, he’s got the small waist, the big rear end, the long arms—he just looks the part.”

There are, however, some concerns.

Both are positions you probably have guessed: offensive line and cornerback.

“I didn’t love the way they (the offensive line) picked stuff up. That’s a big concern coming out. I think you have to look at it and say, alright, if this group doesn’t grow up, if this group doesn’t figure things out, it could really be a problem,” Cubelic said. “Whether it was twists, stunts, pressures, they turned a lot of guys loose. That gets people hurt. That gets people out of the game. It can’t happen.

"I kind of look at O-line and corner as two positions of concern. But I would label it as, they absolutely have the talent, it’s just getting guys prepared to play. They’ve got 24 practices before they play Clemson. They’ve just got to figure it out.”

The same is true at cornerback.

However, Cubelic was impressed by two of the players vying for playing time at the position.

“You look out there and see Ameer Speed, here’s a guy who’s 6-3 and like 211, and you’re like, what? The guy looks like a basketball player. I think Speed’s got a chance, (Kelee) Ringo, obviously has a chance,” Cubelic said. “He hasn’t practiced a ton. He could be somebody that grows up pretty fast once he gets some practices under his belt. I would anticipate those guys to probably be two of the better ones by the end of the season.”