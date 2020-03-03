New special teams coach Scott Cochran’s salary was revealed via an open records request, and the numbers might surprise you.

According to documents requested by UGASports, Cochran will receive an annual base salary of $325,000, along with supplemental income of $225,000, for a total annual income of $550,000.

His previous salary at Alabama last year, while serving as Alabama’s strength and conditioning coordinator, was reportedly $590,000. His on-the-field coaching position will be the first of his career.

Cochran is a longtime friend of Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart. He's been part of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama since 2007. Smart previously made an attempt to hire Cochran after taking the head coaching job with the Bulldogs, but was unsuccessful at that point.

Smart and Cochran both began their Alabama careers in 2007, and spent nine years together before Smart's departure for Athens. While at Alabama, Cochran implemented an off-season workout plan before spring practice each year, which included the well-known “Fourth Quarter Program” to help players develop physically and prepare for upcoming practices.



