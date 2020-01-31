{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 01:45:00 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Coaches Corner: Georgia getting a 'throwback' in new commit Daijun Edwards
Chad Simmons and Jake Reuse
Rivals.com
Count Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers among the members of the Daijun Edwards fan club.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news