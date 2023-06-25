Nnamdi Ogboko's football career is roughly one year old.

His first Division I offer came last October from Coastal Carolina. Since then, the defensive tackle from North Carolina has garnered offers from schools such as Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, and others.

In the end, however, Ogboko chose to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Davis and Jamaal Jarrett and commit to Georgia.

"Those are the guys he looks up to," said Brian Yarborough, Ogboko's defensive line coach at South Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina. "He's hoping to follow in their footsteps."