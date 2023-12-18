Georgia quarterback commit Ryan Puglisi never wavered.

Puglisi committed to the Bulldogs over a year ago and remains a solid pledge heading into the Early Signing Period on Wednesday. In May, the nation's No. 2 quarterback, Dylan Raiola, committed to Georgia, but Puglisi never waivered and embraced the competition.

Puglisi played his high school football at Avon Old Farm Schools in Connecticut, and UGASports recently caught up with head coach Jonathan Wholley to talk about Puglisi.

"Ryan stayed calm throughout this entire process. Even when with (Dylan) Raiola committed," Wholley said. "He never complained and stayed the course with Georgia. He's a great kid and is very dependable. Ryan is just that kind of guy. He was great to coach."

Now, with Raiola flipping his commitment to Nebraska, Puglisi is back to being the lone quarterback in Georgia's class of 2024. Puglisi is also already on campus helping the Bulldogs prepare for the Orange Bowl, and he will start classes at UGA in less than a month.

According to Wholley, Puglisi is ready to be a Bulldog and start learning the playbook this spring.

"He's an extremely humble person but is always willing to learn. He knows there might be a learning curve at the next level, and I think he's up for the challenge," Wholley said. "He has the physical tools and has a great arm. Now, he just has to put it all together at Georgia."

Wholley said the day Raiola committed back in May, lots of big-name schools were visiting. They all expressed an immediate interest and tried to flip Puglisi away from the Bulldogs.

However, Wholley acknowledged how well the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback handled it.

"There were coaches from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas down to Trinity College, but (Ryan) never blinked," Wholley said. "They all put him on the spot, but he handled it well. Like a pro. He set an example for our younger kids on how to handle pressure. He remained true to his commitment to Georgia. So many schools called him, and while he would listen, Ryan never wavered and made the best decision for him and his family."