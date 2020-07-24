UGASports - Coach Donnan's surprise players for 2020

When former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan predicts that a player on the Georgia roster is going to produce, Bulldog fans should listen. For example, he predicted Eric Stokes would be a breakout star for Georgia long before Stokes was even sniffing the two-deep depth chart at cornerback in Athens. He's right every year. On Tuesday's episode of UGASports Live, Coach Donnan predicted two players on defense, two players on offense, and two freshmen we may not be paying enough attention to when discussing 2020.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

“Warren Ericson is a guy I feel like is the epitome of what you want in a football player at Georgia. He’s a guy who goes to work every day, does his job, has worked out hard, is a technician that knows what to do, and is very smart. He came through for us in the bowl game. We're going to need jack-of-all-trades type guys to move around a little bit. I don't know that he would go in at tackle, but he can certainly play both guard positions. So I look for Warren Ericson to have a pretty good role on our team this year, maybe not starting, but definitely helping us more than people might think.”

“We hear about all these receivers, and about all the guys who are projected, and all the freshmen coming in. But watch out for Tommy Bush. He's a guy who can make plays. He got hurt last year, then worked hard on the scout team. When I watched him two years ago on the first day the freshmen got there, I was sitting around in the office with Jim Chaney, and he was talking about the young man’s potential. I went out there to watch, and he really kind of got lost in the shuffle. So, watch out for Tommy Bush.”

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

"The one guy I think is really going to break out a little bit is Adam Anderson. I just think he was used in so many situations where he was more of a pass-rush specialist or put in on a special type of package last year, but I look for him to come in there and make plays. Of course, you’ve got [Azeez] Ojulari; we’ve talked about him, Nolan Smith, and [Jermaine] Johnson, but watch out for this guy. I mean, he really can be a big-time player. He was a five-star guy.”

“The guy that makes my mouth water is Lewis Cine. Lewis Cine, to me, is the kind of guy that everybody is expecting to do the job based on who he is replacing and who his competition is. But, let me tell you, this guy is balls out all the time, and I just feel like those two guys, Anderson and Cine, are going to be big on defense."

FRESHMEN PLAYERS

“Watch out for Devin Willock. Let me tell you something, this kid’s attitude and quickness is great. He hurt his ankle last year and didn’t get to do much, but this guy really is very extroverted, and he’s got some leadership qualities about him. He blends in with the players and he’s going to be a player for us. It may not be this year, but everybody asking why did Georgia take him and all that, well, I guarantee you that this guy is going to play for Georgia. I like his style, I like the way he acts, I like the way he looks you in the eye and he just impresses the heck out of me.”

“The other guy that I've been talking about since he got here for his first visit and when I watched him work out, the next great player for Georgia is Jalen Carter. This guy is going to be a man among boys once he gets going. You know, Trayvon Walker came in last year did a tremendous job and he was not quite as big and physical as Carter is. Even though we got a lot of good defensive linemen and for the first time we’ve got good depth there, watch out for Jalen Carter to really make an imprint on our team.”

Watch the whole show here