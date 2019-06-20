The wait was longer than many predicted, but ultimately Nicolas Claxton learned his professional home Thursday night at the NBA Draft when the Brooklyn Nets chose the former Georgia player with the first pick of the second round.

Claxton, the 31st overall selection, was one of just two players remaining in the "green room" along with Oregon's Bol Bol, before his name was finally called.

"I was here two or three weeks ago, I worked out for the team and really enjoyed it. I knew there was a pretty good possibility that I’d be picked here," Claxton told reporters shortly after being selected. "It’s a blessing and I’m ready to get to work here in Brooklyn. I couldn’t have scripted it any better. I feel like God already has things already placed out for me.”

Georgia head coach Tom Crean said Brooklyn got itself a good one.

“We are all very happy for Nic,” Crean said. “Being drafted by an organization on the upswing like the Brooklyn Nets that is so well run by Sean Marks and well coached by Kenny Atkinson will be tremendous for Nic. Personally, I was hopeful he’d go to an organization that was totally committed to player development, and that’s definitely the case with Brooklyn.”

The 6-foot-11, 217-pounder won't be expected to be a main contributor right away for the Nets, although he's anxious to try and prove that he can. Adding weight and gaining muscle will be Job 1.

“That’s something I know that’s going to be very critical for me, making sure I continue to put on some good weight and good strength," Claxton said. "I’ll just continue to work extremely hard in the weight room like I’ve been doing these past few years. The rest will take care of itself.”

Once he does, Claxton feels the sky's the limit.

“My game starts with defense but offensively I have a great handle for my size. I’ll continue to work on my jump shot. I can hit an open jump shot," he said. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and I definitely think I’ll be able to do a lot, post up, take bigger guys outside and working them out that way.”

Claxton is Georgia's first draft pick since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2013.

Although he only played two years for the Bulldogs, Claxton enjoyed a successful career, earning second-team All-SEC honors by the league coaches back in March.

A 6-11, 220-pound forward, Claxton is the only player to start all 31 games for Georgia this season and leads the Bulldogs in scoring (13.0 ppg), rebounding (8.6 rpg), blocks (2.4 bpg) and steals (1.1 spg). He is second on the team in assists (1.8 apg). Claxton also paces Georgia in double-digit scoring performances (20), double-figure rebounding efforts (12) and double-doubles (eight).

Twice this season, Claxton led the Bulldogs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, doing so against Kennesaw State and Oakland. He became the first SEC player to accomplish that feat in multiple games since Ben Simmons did three times during the 2015-16 season. Claxton was named SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 31, a day after a 20-point, 11-rebound performance against UMass.

He finished No. 2 in both rebounds and blocks. Nationally, he enters this week ranked No. 10 in blocks and No. 54 in boards. Claxton has blocked 74 shots this season, which ranks No. 7 among Georgia’s all-time single-season leaders, and his 268 rebounds is No. 15 among the Bulldogs’ best-ever efforts.

In Brooklyn, the Nets are counting on Claxton ultimately forming a dangerous 1-2 punch with current center Jared Allen, formerly of the Texas Longhorns.

"I look forward to that. Jared Allen, I know he’s a great, great shot blocker and me and him on the same court, especially once when I put some weight on, is really going to put pressure on other teams," Claxton said. "I’ll really rely him, build a good relationship with him so he can help me any way possible.”