One of Georgia's top 2022 EDGE targets won't be playing that position during his senior high school season.

CJ Madden will mainly play inside linebacker for Cedar Grove High School this fall. One of the best athletes on the Saints' defense will make his plays from the middle of the field.

Even though that's not where his future lies, Madden doesn't mind.

"It’s all for the team," Madden said. "Where I fit in, whatever contributes to the team to help us win, things like that, I’m all for it."