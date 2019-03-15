Tom Crean’s first year as head of the Georgia Bulldogs didn’t go quite as well as many had hoped.

Recruiting, well, that’s been another story.

What’s already been a fine 2019 Class for Georgia got even better when four-star forward Christian Brown announced he was committing to the Bulldogs.

A big deal? You bet.

The 6-foot-6 Brown is the 61st-ranked player in the country according to Rivals.com, joining a class that includes signees Jaykwon Walton (No. 81), Toumani Camara (No. 116) and five-star Anthony Edwards (No. 2). Brown’s commitment also bumps the Bulldogs up to No. 8 in the Rivals team rankings.

Brown, who played this past year at Oak Hill Academy, had offers from 23 other schools, including SEC rivals Florida, Auburn and Tennessee.

The Bulldogs may or may not be done.

Speculation has been that the team may experience some additional attrition, meaning Crean would be able possibly attract more players.

Stay tuned.