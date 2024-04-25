Christen Miller has changed his mind.

One day after announcing on Wednesday that he intended to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Miller tweeted Thursday that he’s changing his mind and will remain with the Bulldogs.

“I’ve got to finish what I started,” Miller said on Twitter, confirming that he’s “100 percent locked in.”

Miller did not immediately respond to UGASports seeking further comment.

The news is good news for Georgia, as Miller took 209 reps last year as a member of the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

He’s now expected to once again play a role on Tray Scott’s defensive line in the rotation at both defensive tackle and potentially nose tackle behind Nazir Stackhouse.