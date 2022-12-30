Smart took steps to ensure complacency hasn't been a problem

ATLANTA – Complacency is a word that’s never been associated with Kirby Smart. Making sure his players identify with that belief has been paramount to the success of this year’s team. During Friday’s final press conference between top-ranked Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, Smart revealed he took steps earlier this year to ensure his team knew exactly what that entailed. “We have a couple in-house sports psychologists that we talked about how the mighty fall and some business structures, the Blockbuster model, and some different models where ego got the best of organizations in the business world to corporate world,” Smart said. “But didn't reach out to many coaches.” Obviously, there was no need. If anybody knows how difficult it is to repeat as national champion, but has done so, it’s Smart. Alabama was the last program to repeat as national champion (2011-2012). Smart was the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. “I had experiences at Alabama, and I knew the kind of year it would be,” Smart said. “It's always a little tougher to bring everybody back to home base. It was much easier for us this year because we had so many players leave, and we had a hungrier young team.”

Ryan Day, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan and Kirby Smart pose with the trophy. (Anthony Dasher)

Bennett's experience being leaned upon

Although he’ll never truly be “comfortable” before a game, Smart said he takes great solace that Stetson Bennett is in control of the offense. In the days leading up to Saturday’s game, that experience continued to show. “He's been very consistent in his practices. You worry sometimes when guys go off to events and award shows, the walk-on award, the Heisman finalist, and doing all those things, but they don't affect the guys 25 years old probably the same way they do a kid that's 18 or 19,” Smart said. “He's very grounded in what he does.” Bennett’s obviously been successful. With a record of 27-3 as a starter, including two wins in last year’s CFP, Bennett also likes playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In games this year against Oregon and LSU, Bennett is a combined 48 of 60 for 642 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions, and no sacks. “I think the quarterback position is easily the most critical factor in a game because the way offenses are now, they put so much decision-making on the quarterback pre-snap, post-snap. I mean, everything is on the quarterback,” Smart said. “Both these teams got really experienced, really proven guys who make good decisions. So, when you have that, you're right more than you're wrong, and that usually creates scoring. I'm very grateful and thankful that we have a guy like Stetson who's played in these games.”

Same question, same answer

Another day, another question regarding the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) and right tackle Warren McClendon (knee). Same song, same verse. “We're still hopeful to get Ladd and Warren back,” said Smart, the same answer he’s given for the past month. Both players declined to comment when asked Thursday, although UGASports has confirmed that McConkey has practiced all week and McClendon was seen dressed out for practice Thursday, although it’s unclear how much work he received. If McClendon cannot play, sophomore Amarius Mims would be expected to start in his place. “Amarius has gotten to play a ton this year. He's been a rotational player,” Smart said. “If you remember, Jamaree (Salyer) had the situation some last year at the end of the year and even in the championship game where he had to move positions and play with some injuries and do some things to help us out.”

More from Kirby Smart