News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 01:05:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Charlton Warren offers 2021 Florida commit, again

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson just made a move to Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy, where he plans to play his senior year. But the Rivals250 junior had spent the majority of his high school career at Stone Mountain's Stephenson High.

Despite the proximity, Georgia had held off on an offer until Monday for the current Florida commit.

"Me and Coach [Charlton] Warren were talking," Wilcoxson said. "He's been recruiting me since ninth grade, and he just thought I didn’t have any interest in UGA. That’s why it took so long."

There's more to their history, however.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}