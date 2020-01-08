Four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson just made a move to Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy, where he plans to play his senior year. But the Rivals250 junior had spent the majority of his high school career at Stone Mountain's Stephenson High.

Despite the proximity, Georgia had held off on an offer until Monday for the current Florida commit.

"Me and Coach [Charlton] Warren were talking," Wilcoxson said. "He's been recruiting me since ninth grade, and he just thought I didn’t have any interest in UGA. That’s why it took so long."

There's more to their history, however.