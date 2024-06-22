Charlie Condon capped off the greatest season in Georgia history Saturday by winning the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The other finalists were Arkansas pitcher Hagan Smith and Oregon State shortstop Travis Bazanna.

"It's just great to be a part of this organization and USA Baseball. The weekend that they put together for us here, and getting to spend time with Hagain and Travis has been so much fun," Condon said on ESPN. "There's been so much competitive college baseball around the season and to be named for this award is just amazing."

Head coach Wes Johnson agreed.

“It’s hard to put into words, what a great person Charlie is, he’s got great parents, and he’s a tremendously hard worker,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. “What he did for our program this year, he elevated our program and elevated the game that he plays. He moved around positions in the fall and that ultimately helped him as a baseball player. And now to see the result, it’s impressive. For him to win the Golden Spikes Award, he will have that for the rest of his life, and it’s something for Georgia that we can talk about and recruit with that no other team can this year. It’s like winning the national title.

"There’s only one national champion, there’s only one Golden Spikes winner, and I’m proud it’s Charlie Condon.”

Condon's final numbers as they pertain to the national rankings are astounding

• Batting Average: .433 - No. 1.

• Home runs: 37 – No. 1.

• Hits: 100 – No. 3.

• RBI: 78 – No. 11 (Condon batted second in Georgia’s lineup).

• Runs: 85 – Tied for 4th.

• On base percentage: .556 – No. 3.

• Slugging percentage: 1.009 – No. 1.

Not bad for a former walk-on.

"It's something I worked very hard for, but that's far from credit for just myself," Condon said. "It's about the program and people who trusted my process. It's one thing to buy into your own process, but another to have a group of people who were willing to go in on it with you. It's an individual award but far from an individual effort. Just to be able to have that support staff and have this award represent more than me is a reflection of the process that everyone helped me."

A consensus All-America selection, Condon was awarded the Dick Howser Trophy, widely considered the Heisman Trophy of college baseball, last week in Omaha during the opening round of the CWS. Earlier this month, he was named the recipient of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award and the Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game.

Condon was also a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a finance major. Pitcher Cris Carpenter (1987), pitcher/designated hitter Derek Lilliquist (1987), pitcher Dave Fleming (1990) and shortstop Gordon Beckham (2008) were finalists for the Golden Spikes during their Bulldog career. Condon is the 11th winner from the Southeastern Conference.

"It’s a mindset all the special ones have. The great ones have this ability to expand their mind to uncomfortable levels and accept challenges. He’s got that,” said Johnson, who spent nearly four years as the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins. “Paul Skenes had it, and I go to the guys I had in professional baseball – Carlos Correa, Sonny Gray, Luis Arraez, all those guys. They have this ability to take on more of a challenge.”

Veteran North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent has seen some excellent players over his 28 years as head coach of the Wolfpack. He paid Condon the ultimate compliment during a post-game interview at the Athens Super Regional.

“He looks like Henry Aaron is what he looks like, he can really hit, and what a great player he is, and what a great season he’s had, one for the books,” Avent said. “His season has been incredible; you can see why he’s a great player. He plays the game the right way. I’ve got a lot of respect for Charlie Condon, I can tell you that.”

Bulldog freshman Tre Phelps said the national attention hasn’t changed Condon’s team-first approach.

“He puts his team first and that is only going to make his success shoot to levels he didn’t even know he could go to,” Phelps said. “I’m glad to see him handle it in a way as it’s all of us … it’s not just have him having the success. That’s just what makes him a better person and player.”

Teammate Dillon Carter played with Condon one season after transferring from Texas Tech. It did not take long to realize how special his new teammate was.

"He’s really a one-in-a-million-type guy. (Condon) is the best player on the field no matter who we're playing, and he’s the coolest guy in the locker room,” Carter said.

“There’s not many out there like him, and it’s good to be around people like that. He knows he’s good. Everybody around him knows he’s good. But if you saw him in public he’d be just like any other guy in town.”