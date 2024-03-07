There’s a reason Charlie Condon is a potential No. 1 pick in July’s Major League Draft.

After a breakout redshirt freshman season when he set the SEC on notice by hitting .386 with 25 homers and 67 RBI, the Marietta native is off to an even better start this spring.

In 49 at-bats, Condon is batting .531 with 26 hits, nine of which have gone for home runs That has helped him accrue a mind-boggling slugging percentage of 1,224.

However, for as dangerous as the 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter has become, his versatility in the field has also opened some eyes.

In Georgia’s 13 games, Condon has posted starts at first base, third base, and has played all three outfield positions, including starts in left and center field.

“I’ve told everybody and told you guys a lot that it’s underrated how good of an athlete he is,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You look at it now, he’s played first, he’s played third, he’s played all three outfield spots now at a high level.”

Condon has played each exceptionally well, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage across the five positions.

From ESPN’s No. 4 Play of the Day for a catch he made while falling over the railing in left against UNC-Asheville, to last week’s backhanded play behind third base against Northern Kentucky, to a diving catch he made in center against Stetson, Condon’s looked at home wherever he’s been asked to play.

“I haven’t had a ton of reps, at least in a game, I did have some intrasquad's this fall, but getting out there it’s a little different when it’s a real game,” Condon said after Georgia’s 11-4 victory over the Hatters. “It’s just being comfortable with my reads and that starts with being disciplined during BP, just seeing how the ball is flying on that particular day, trusting in your reads, and going for it.”

It’s no accident that Condon is receiving the opportunities he is.

Shortly after Johnson was named Georgia’s new head coach, one of the initial conversations he had was with Condon about the possibility of playing more than one position.

“I’m like, look man. Everybody knows you can hit. But when we were here last year when I was with LSU, I was like wow, this kid is a good athlete,” Johnson said. “I didn’t realize that because all we do is watch video of a guy’s swing, breaking it down, so the first thing I talked about with him when I got here was, 'Charlie, we’re going to showcase you and drive your stock to show just what kind of a great athlete you are, and it’s going to help our team as well.' He was like yeah, I want to play everywhere, and it keeps you fresh and keeps the energy with him.”