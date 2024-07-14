Charlie Condon is headed to the National League after the Colorado Rockies selected the Bulldog All-American with the third overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

He becomes the highest-picked Georgia baseball player in history, surpassing Jeff Pyburn who was picked 5th by San Diego in 1980.

It’s been a memorable year for the Marietta native, who became just the third player in NCAA history to lead the nation in batting average and home runs in the same season.

The 6-foot-6, 216-pound redshirt sophomore ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in multiple categories including batting (.433), home runs (a BBCOR-era record 37), slugging percentage (1.009), total bases (233) and OPS (1.565). The 2024 SEC Player of the Year, he ranked third nationally in on-base percentage (.566) while posting a team-high 57 walks, including 28 intentional free passes

He had seven multi-home run games and homered in eight consecutive contests from April 26-May 9, one shy of the NCAA record. He made starts at third base, first base, and all three outfield positions. Condon helped lead eighth-ranked Georgia to a 43-17 mark and one win shy of advancing to the CWS in Wes Johnson’s first year at the helm.

A consensus All-American, Condon swept his way to every major postseason award, including the Golden Spikes, and the Dick Howser Trophy, widely considered the Heisman Trophy of college baseball, last week in Omaha during the opening round of the CWS.

He was named the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award recipient and the Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game.

"Those two trips (to the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy) are really tough to describe," Johnson said. "Just to get to see Charlie put up on that stage, which he should have been ... man, quite frankly it was awesome. He knew he won the Dick Howser going out, the Golden Spikes he didn't know, so to see how he was after they announced him there, and see how well he carries himself, I could talk about it for days."

A member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, he is a finance major. Pitcher Cris Carpenter (1987), pitcher/designated hitter Derek Lilliquist (1987), pitcher Dave Fleming (1990) and shortstop Gordon Beckham (2008) were finalists for the Golden Spikes during their Bulldog career. Condon is the 11th winner from the Southeastern Conference.