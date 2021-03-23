UGASports - Channing Tindall only wants what’s best for Bulldogs

“I’ve had my frustrations. But, at the end of the day, I knew [Georgia] was the place for me and I knew it was going to take me some time,” Tindall said. He explained further how he hardly played inside linebacker at Spring Valley High School. Therefore he was aware it would take time for him to fully understand how to play the position. “I knew slowly but surely I was going to [understand the position]—and I’m getting it more now than ever.”

Still, Tindall has remained at Georgia with little complaints and without the threat of transferring. And, even though his role, or lack thereof, at times has been personally frustrating, he knew it could take some time before he reached his full potential.

A one-time highly-touted recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina, Tindall has essentially been merely a role player for his three years as a Bulldog. He has yet to start a game and, according to Pro Football Focus, has appeared for only 212 defensive snaps in his Georgia career.

For the Bulldogs from 2018 through 2020, Tindall totaled 41 tackles, including 6-1/2 sacks, two other tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback pressures in 35 games. Those statistics seem impressive, considering his previously-mentioned limited play on defense.

As for whether he could see himself finally being a starter, or at least seeing significant playing time this season, Tindall said he’s learned at Georgia that no one is considered a “starter,” per se, because being that distinction can quickly change.

"One thing I learned as soon as I got to college here: there are no true starters, ever,” Tindall said. “Week to week, even practice to practice, whoever is doing well in practice, that's who's going to rise above. It just depends on how you're doing in practice, executing plays and taking it day by day.”

If there has ever been an opportunity for Tindall finally to crack the starting lineup, it’s likely in the looming season of 2021. At inside linebacker, Georgia returns its leading tackler from a year ago, Nakobe Dean, along with senior Quay Walker, who made 43 tackles last season. But Tindall seemingly is right behind the pair on the depth chart.

Regardless of whether he’s a starter or a role player this upcoming season, Tindall only wants what’s best for the Bulldogs.

“I’m not looking at it like I’m playing a certain role for the team, but that I’m willing to help the team out in any way possible,” Tindall said. “The way I look at it, the whole team is my family. So, why wouldn’t I do anything in my power to help them?”