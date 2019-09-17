News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 09:00:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Changes to Theo Johnson’s visit schedule

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals250 tight end Theo Johnson released a visit schedule earlier this month that included five different schools, but one big change was recently made to that schedule and a new schools could be ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}