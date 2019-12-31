LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — There has been a shake-up at the top for Amarius Mims.

From the beginning, Georgia has been the leader for the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 class, but now, two others in the SEC have moved up his list.

"Alabama and LSU are on top now and Georgia has slidden down some," said Mims. "I have had great communication with Alabama and LSU. Georgia and Auburn hit me up a lot too, but Alabama and LSU are the top schools now.

"Coach Sam Pittman left Georgia for Arkansas and he was a big part of my interest there. Coach Pittman leaving Georgia affected my interest in them a lot.

"I talk to LSU and Alabama more than Georgia now, I have better relationships there now and I feel like I fit in good with both schools."

Mims has not visited LSU yet, but he has tripped to Alabama numerous times. He has plans to visit Mississippi State late in January.