Playing center remains a process for sophomore Trey Hill, but it’s a challenge the Georgia sophomore looks forward to meeting every day.

“Overall, I think my game has improved,” Hill told reporters Monday afternoon. “But I’m always trying to get better. Every day I’m doing something, extra snaps, more 7 on 7, I’m always looking for areas where I can improve.”

As Hill can attest, a lot more goes into playing the position than simply snapping the ball to Jake Fromm.

Being a successful center also means being able to make the proper calls, identify what opposing defenses are attempting to do, where the Mike linebacker is lining up, for example.

For seasoned centers this can sometimes be a challenge. For youngsters playing the position, it can be downright intimidating, although Fromm said Hill is certainly holding his own.

“Trey has done a great job of adjusting,” Fromm said. “He really got to play a lot last year so he’s come in and done a good job of pulling stuff out, seeing blitzes, helping me and the rest of the offensive line. Hopefully, he continues to do that.”

Hill’s most recent effort against Notre Dame wasn’t bad.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Houston County standout graded at 66.9 percent, the third-highest mark among the Bulldogs’ offensive lineman.

“Trey has done a good job of communicating,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Trey comes in and meets extra as the center has to do to call fronts, to get looks, to really watch tape and be the master of his trade. Jake (Fromm) does some of that, too, so Jake helps him. It helps having a guy that’s got a lot of experience and is as bright as Jake is.”

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari said Hill’s willingness to learn is the main reason he’s not concerned about the center position moving forward.

“He’s learned from the older guys,” Ojulari said. “That’s a big job calling plays, but he’s doing a good job, calling the Mike out, things like that.”

Hill’s certainly more comfortable at the position than he was during last year’s game at Kentucky when an early injury to Lamont Gaillard forced the then true freshman into live action for the first time in his career.

“It was really just an adrenaline rush,” Hill recalled. “I just had to focus on remembering everything, all the calls with being a freshman at the time. I just remember going out there and being me.”

He does the same now, just with more knowledge than he did before.

During the summer, Hill and Fromm worked countless hours together, perfecting snaps and memorizing cadence.

“I don’t know, it was a big number,” Hill laughed when asked how many snaps he made to Fromm. “But we definitely put in the work.”

Hill acknowledges there’s more to come.

“There were some little mental errors,” he said. “But I think I’ve gotten better as time went on. I’ve just got to keep trying to perfect what I do.”