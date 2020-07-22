UGASports - Cedric Washington to Georgia: What it means, what's next

Which rising juniors should you be keeping tabs on now?

The Bulldogs are once again making moves in the Class of 2022 with Wednesday's addition of linebacker Cedric Washington .

While Georgia may still be searching for answers at the inside linebacker position in 2021, the Bulldogs now have an early jump on the spot for 2022, adding one of the nation’s highest-rated players with true do-it-all capability.

On film, Washington makes clear why he’s earned the "athlete" designation on Rivals.com, despite likely slating to the defensive side of the ball. He looks just as natural carrying the ball as he does when pursuing a ball carrier.

Still, his defensive highlights reveal the vision that Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning have for a linebacker at the next level. It should be an easy full-time transition and allow Washington to flourish while focusing on one spot.

The hallmarks of strong linebacker play are all there: exceptional power, ability to read an offense, make quick decisions, enough speed to bend the edge when necessary, and a propensity to cause havoc in the backfield.

What strikes me most about Washington’s film, however, is the exceptional balance he shows throughout.

Despite the best efforts of would-be blockers on defense, or those seeking to bring him down as he’s making his way toward the end zone on offense—Washington just proves to be exceptionally difficult to bring down. When he's thrown off-kilter, he’s able to readjust and get upright quickly in order to press forward.

Bringing him down with a pancake block may truly be the only option for those seeking to keep him from tracking down a ball carrier, and with his speed and size, that’s far easier said than done.

Tie it all up with a frame that looks ready for the SEC today, and there’s little not to like about this addition for the Bulldogs.



