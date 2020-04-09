"One thing's for sure, though: I always want him on my team. I feel like he can always figure out a way to make the putt or make the shot when the big moment arrives.”

Kevin Kisner knew where he wishes he could have been during a recent telephone conversation with UGASports.

Under normal circumstances, Kisner would be teeing off at The Masters. But as we know, these aren’t ordinary times.

Like the rest of the sporting world, The Masters is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although Augusta National released a statement on Monday saying the golf club has targeted Nov. 9-15 as the intended date to host the annual tournament, that hasn’t kept professionals like Kisner from feeling just a might wistful.

“It’s pretty weird. The weather is absolutely perfect, we're all happy and healthy, but obviously we know the world's not. So it's weird to be homeless down here,” Kisner said. “This is the time of year I play all my golf, and I'm traveling the most. Masters week is special to my heart, and not being over there on the Par 3 with my kids right now is a little bit tough. But you know, I think in the end it's all going to work out, and we're going to be better for it. “

The idea of having the tournament in November definitely appeals to Kisner, who grew up a stone’s throw away from Augusta in Aiken, S.C.

It certainly beats the alternative of not having it at all.

“I think It'd be an amazing thing for our economy. Being a little bit selfish growing up here, we benefit so much from having the Masters here in Aiken, South Carolina,” he said. “We’ll really get a chance to make up for what you’ve kind of missed here this week. So, looking forward to that.

“Obviously, that's going to be totally dependent on the weather. You know how crazy our weather is in November. It can be 90 or 45 and raining. But hopefully it all works out for this one-year exception, and we’re back on track.”

Golf wasn’t the only topic of conversation we had with Kisner, who boasts three PGA wins.

Although golf is his passion, football—especially Georgia football—comes a close second, which may be a bit of surprise, considering it wasn’t until he was being recruited to play golf for the Bulldogs that he knew much about Athens at all.

Kisner laughed while recalling a phone call he made to UGA associate head coach Jim Douglas prior to coming to town for his official visit.

“I didn't even know where to go. I literally called (Douglas) upon leaving the house to come on an official visit. I was like, 'How do I get to Athens? I’ve never been there,'” Kisner said. “But when I pulled on campus and saw the golf facility and how beautiful and cool the entire campus and city were, I just fell in love with it. It’s true what they say, once you get there, you bleed red and black.”

Another perk one receives when being a successful pro golfer and alum: You get to play with the head football coach.

Kisner found a willing participant in Kirby Smart. Over the years, the two have become fast friends, occasionally playing a few rounds together when the opportunity allows.

“I’ve probably played with Kirby six or eight times. During the summer, we try to catch up, right before summer camp starts,” Kisner said. “We play sometimes in the mountains, and sometimes we’ll do something in the spring with some donors and try to entertain them.”

The fact Kisner and Smart have so much in common makes their time together that much more enjoyable.

“We both like same thing. He loves football, I love football, he loves love golf. I love golf. We have a lot of good times together,” Kisner said. “I really enjoy playing with him. He's so competitive that, even though he's not as good as I am, he still loves to compete. He always knows what's going on with the game.”

Of course, a little good-natured ribbing between the two is—pardon the pun—par for the course.

“Oh, I love it. That's my favorite part. It's been hanging over his head how much better at golf I am than he is,” Kisner said. “One thing's for sure though: I always want him on my team. I feel like he can always figure out a way to make the putt or make the shot when the big moment arrives.”

Kisner said there’s nobody else he’d rather have running Georgia’s football program than Smart.

According to Kisner, Smart’s energy and passion for his alma mater are what sets him apart from other coaches.

“All these coaches that go to coach at these big institutions, and not where they played or where they went to school—that would have to be the hardest thing in the world,” Kisner said. “You couldn't pay me enough money to go coach anything in Florida. So, I think the passion is already built into it. His attention to detail doesn’t leave any stone unturned. Those are just qualities that are going to breed success.”

Like all Georgia fans, Kisner can’t wait for the season to get started, whenever that may be.

“Man, I can't wait. I think our defense can be unbelievable. It's going be a little tricky on the offensive side of the ball with a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, and a new quarterback,” Kisner said. “But you know, as good as that defense can be, we can just score a few points and might be able to go a long way.”

Speaking of the offense, Kisner has already done some checking up on grad transfer quarterback Jamie Newman.

“I'm actually fortunate enough to know Wake Forest’s wide receiver coach (Kevin Higgins). I think he's going to bring a leadership quality, a little bit older guy who can move with his feet,” Kisner said. “We all love Jake Fromm, but we never thought he was the lightest-foot guy in the world. It just seems that that's the landscape where college football is going, because the quarterback has to be able to run with it. I think that’s going to be a new, dynamic aspect to our offense.”

Kisner can’t wait to see for himself.

Despite a hectic schedule, Kisner still tries to make at least two home games during the course of the year, sometimes one on the road, if his schedule allows.

“I just like to come back to Athens and see a lot of people I don't get to see throughout the year,” he said. “One of the coolest things is experiencing game day in Athens.”