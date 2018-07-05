Earlier this decade, the Georgia Baseball team had a pitcher named David Sosebee. The right-hander from Cleveland, Georgia, pitched for the Bulldogs from 2012 to 2015. He was drafted in the 48th round by the Red Sox out of high school (White County), but decided to play for the Dawgs. He finished his collegiate career with a 7-8 record with a save and an ERA of 3.42.

He missed the entire 2013 season with a back injury, but bounced back and had a very productive final two seasons. His last season with Georgia (2015), he was 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA. He notched victories against No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Florida State, and No. 20 Arkansas. He was then drafted by the Yankees in the 28th round in 2015, and signed with the New York club.

His journey in the minors has had its ups and downs, as he played in such places as: Pulaski, Charleston, Staten Island, Tampa, and Trenton. This season he began in Tampa (High A affiliate) and dominated as the team’s closer. He had five saves and posted an ERA of 0.72. On June 1, he was promoted to Trenton (Double A) and after a slow start it appears that he has found his groove once again. He even recorded a save in his last outing on July 2 .

Last week, I decided to go to a Trenton Thunder game as they traveled north to take on the Portland Sea Dogs. I had a chance to talk to Sosebee about life in the minors and his time spent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

UGASports: How old were you when you first had the dream of playing professional baseball?

Sosebee: As far back as I can remember, that’s all I really wanted to do. Even as a kid, I always found myself throwing a ball, throwing something all the time.

UGASports: What other schools were you looking at when you were choosing a school?

Sosebee: Georgia, Clemson, and Kennessaw State.

UGASports: What were your first memories of Georgia baseball and Georgia sports as a whole?

Sosebee: My first and biggest memory was the ‘08 team with Beckham and Fields. Growing up, I remember talking with my buddies and thinking how awesome it would be to follow in their footsteps.

UGASports: You played for both Coach David Perno and Coach Scott Stricklin. can you describe the two coaches?

Sosebee: They are totally different in some ways and very similar in some ways. They both expect to win. they do a great job preparing guys on and off the field, in season and during the off season. They have different ways in going about things, but I have nothing but the most respect for both of them.

UGASports: How hard was it for you to miss an entire season due to a back injury, and are you 100 percent now?

Sosebee: That was tough, it was really tough. I had to step away completely and think about whether I really wanted to continue doing this. I actually thought of walking on to the golf team. For about a month, I really gave it some thought. But thankfully I stuck with baseball, so it was some trying times.

UGASports: Do you think you could actually play on the golf team? Are you that good?

Sosebee: I think I could have had a chance. I would like to think that.

UGASports: How is your back now?

Sosebee: Couldn’t be better.

UGASports: In your final season at Georgia, you had some big-time wins against ranked opponents such as Florida, Florida State, and Arkansas. Tell me about pitching against the best.

Sosebee: It's definitely fun pitching in the SEC. Every weekend in the SEC, you are facing some of the top guys in the country, especially on those Friday starts you are going against players that are going to be top three rounders. I enjoyed that competition.

UGASports: How would you compare the quality of SEC baseball to the minor leagues?

Sosebee: That’s the thing. I have always heard SEC baseball being compared to Double A. From my time (in Double A) spending a few weeks at the end of last year and the last month here, I think it’s just completely different. I am not saying the talent is not as good as it is here, but it’s way different. The game is played way differently here than college baseball.

UGASports: After your redshirt junior season, you were drafted by the Yankees in the 28th round. Growing up in Georgia, did you ever hate the Yankees?

Sosebee: I didn’t hate the Yankees. I guess everyone is intimidated by the Yankees since they seem to be always the team to beat. Everybody’s enemy. It’s good to be on this side of the fence now and playing for such a prestigious franchise.

UGASports: What have you learned the most, since becoming a professional?

Sosebee: I think I evolve each day. Not taking the really good outings for more than they are worth, and the same as the bad. Every day is a new challenge. Every day you step on the mound it is different.

UGASports: You also were a closer at one point in your minor league career. Is that something that you'd like to do?

Sosebee: I don’t know. I really enjoyed that, but whenever my name is called I am ready to take the mound. I will do whatever they ask.

UGASports: Have you faced any of your college teammates in your time in the minors?

Sosebee: I faced Stephen Wrenn in the short season I spent in Staten Island a few years ago.

UGASports: Who won that battle?

Sosebee: Oh, I got him--groundout to short.

UGASports: How close is the movie, "Bull Durham" to life is in the minors?

Sosebee: It is similar in ways. it is a little more animated than what it is. It's also grown men acting. We are a little younger, but overall it is similar.

UGASports: The minor leagues are full of wacky promotions, surprise guests, or contests. I know you are paying attention to the game, but is there any strange promotions you can recall?

Sosebee: Some of the on-field promotions are pretty hilarious. I remember one game. We were in Lowell playing a Red Sox affiliate. They had mini race cars; they had a race with Mario Kart heads on, and when the race ended and the last driver wasn’t paying attention, and he tried to drive the cart in and get off the field, he ended up hitting the wall and his Mario head fell off and wrecked the cart pretty bad. It's stuff like that you see on a weekly basis.

UGASports: Georgia did well in baseball this season. How much did you pay attention to their season?

Sosebee: I did pay attention. Stricklin did a really great job with the program. They turned it around, and it's great to see them going in the right direction.

UGASports: What do you miss about Athens that you wished you had in your town up here?

Sosebee: I wish I had that football stadium up here. You can’t beat Saturday in Athens.