Standing at nearly 6-foot-10, massive Bernard Williams entered Georgia in 1990 as perhaps the most highly touted defensive end in the nation for his class after totaling 48 sacks in three seasons at Hamilton High School in Memphis, Tenn. As a true freshman, he immediately demonstrated a knack for blocking placekicks and was selected on the All-SEC Freshman Team despite not starting a single game as a newcomer. As a sophomore, Williams switched to the other side of the ball to offensive tackle. The move paid off, as he totaled 140 pancake blocks from 1992-1993, was a first-team All-American as a senior, and the 14th overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. He remains the second-highest Georgia offensive lineman ever selected in the draft, including the highest Bulldog picked at the position for nearly the last half-century. Still, because of multiple failed drug tests, Williams also remains the only player in NFL history to start every game his rookie season, but then never play in the league again. Yet, he eventually played professional football before becoming the successful entrepreneur he is today. UGASports.com caught up with Bernard Williams from his home in the Atlanta area.

BERNARD WILLIAMS (L to R): Blocking a field goal against Kentucky in 1991—what was his fifth blocked kick of his UGA career; dominating the line of scrimmage during his final game as a Bulldog—a 43-10 win at Georgia Tech in 1993; with nephew, Eric Berry, and wife, Lee.

UGASports: Especially growing up in Memphis, how did you eventually decide to attend and play football at Georgia? Williams: Originally, my plan was to go to Arkansas because I was initially told I could play both football and basketball there. Honestly, basketball had always been my favorite sport—my first love. But, when Coach Hatfield left the Razorbacks, that threw things off for me (Ken Hatfield left Arkansas in 1990 to become head coach at Clemson). I had met Andre Hastings (eventual UGA signee in 1990) when we both visited Notre Dame on a recruiting trip, and he had mentioned something about his interest in Georgia during our visit. I had never really thought about the possibility of signing with Georgia, but had kind of looked at Georgia Tech because I was interested in their agricultural engineering program. This is where my interest in Georgia Tech actually led me to Georgia because I soon learned that UGA, not Tech, had the better football program. UGASports: Early in the 1990 season opener against LSU, resulting on one of your first plays as a Bulldog, you blocked an extra-point kick. In fact, in a 19-game span during the 1990-1991 seasons, you blocked five kicks (four PATs, one field goal). How do you explain your knack for blocking placekicks? Williams: It really just had to do with getting my timing right and judging the trajectory of the ball. I wouldn’t necessarily try to jump through the line, but just jump straight up and try to get my hand on the football. Me blocking kicks kind of came from my basketball roots of blocking shots. UGASports: Explain your sudden move from the defensive line to offensive tackle as a sophomore in 1991. Williams: As a freshman, I had played most of the snaps at the defensive tackle spot I was at, but I never started. One day, Coach McDuffie (Wayne McDuffie, Georgia’s new offensive coordinator in 1991) came to me and said that if I didn’t want to worry about not starting, and I wanted to eventually make some money in the NFL, I should come over to the offensive side. Ray Brown (20-year offensive lineman in the NFL from 1986-2005), my double cousin, told me that if I moved to the offensive line I would likely play longer and make more money. I’ve always been “about the numbers,” so after the numbers—both money-wise and longevity in the league—were broken down to me, I told Coach McDuffie that I’d gladly move. UGASports: Was suddenly moving from the defensive line to offensive line challenging for you? Williams: Football had never really been that hard for me, and I think that’s why I preferred basketball. It was more challenging for me. Honestly, the only real challenge in moving to the offensive line was playing under Coach McDuffie. Since football was hardly a challenge, I often didn’t give 100 percent in practice. But, under Coach McDuffie, he wanted his players to practice as hard as they played in games—and we were sometimes at odds with one another because of that. Coach McDuffie was a great football coach, but I found it really hard at times to be coached by him. UGASports: When do you think you started receiving national attention as one of college football’s top offensive linemen? Williams: I probably started to get really recognized after we beat Ohio State (1993 Citrus Bowl—Williams’ final game his junior year). Big Daddy (defensive tackle Dan “Big Daddy” Wilkinson) played for them and would be the No. 1 pick the next year (1994 NFL Draft). He was playing a lot of three-technique against us. So, we faced off against one another pretty much the entire game. And, I’ll be honest, I pretty much owned him. (After totaling 10½ tackles for loss and 6½ sacks during the 1992 regular season, Wilkinson was limited to two tackles, none for loss and no sacks against Georgia.) UGASports: You could’ve entered the NFL Draft early following your junior season. Why didn’t you, and what was it like to then have a losing record as a senior in 1993 after the Bulldogs had gone 10-2 the year before? Williams: Well, I really needed one more year to grow and improve my draft status. In ’92, we had been really good with Garrison Hearst. But, 1993 was looking like it’d be a really good year too. Although Garrison entered the draft, Terrell (running back Terrell Davis) was coming back and Eric (quarterback Eric Zeier) had gotten better each year. So, like a lot of people, I thought we were going to have an exceptional season my senior year. But, we got off to such a bad start (1-4 record to start the season). Terrell was hardly 100 percent [healthy] for most of the year, so we just didn’t have much a running game. And, our defense struggled for most of the season. (The 26.3 points and 381.3 total yards per game yielded by the Bulldogs in 1993 both rank among the worst single-season marks in school history.)