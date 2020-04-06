Originally published September 2016; Updated April 2020.

A two-time All-SEC wide receiver (1991-1992) and eight-season NFL veteran (1993-2000) from Morrow, Georgia, Andre Hastings remains arguably the most-touted receiving prospect the Bulldogs have ever signed. Featured in Sports Illustrated three times while still in high school, including in September of 1989 when selected by the magazine's Dr. Z (Paul Zimmerman) as a projected NFL All-Pro—the lone high-schooler of the 23 selections—Hastings had a standout career at Georgia from 1990-1992 before leaving for the pros a year early. As a Bulldog, he totaled 124 receptions, including 13 touchdowns, for 1,876 yards and more than 1,000 yards on kickoff returns, including one return for a touchdown, while averaging 25.5 yards per return. In his lone season returning punts (1992), he toted back 35 boots, which still ranks as the second-most in school history for a single season. Yet since the conclusion of his respectable NFL career—including a 10-catch performance for Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX—Hastings had seemingly disappeared from the spotlight, especially when it concerned the Georgia football program. We discovered “Orlando” in Phoenix, Arizona, where he has made a name for himself not for what he did on the gridiron playing for the Dogs or any other team, but for what he does, ironically, training dogs.

ANDRE HASTINGS: from (L to R) a high school prospect recruited by every school imaginable, to one of the greatest receivers ever to play for the Dogs, to a trainer of dogs.

UGASports caught up with Andre Hastings, a fascinating personality. He may have the most unique post-football career of any former Georgia player we've interviewed: UGASports: So, do you now go by Orlando, or is it still Andre? Hastings: As far as the business I run, I go by Orlando, but you can call me Andre. My full name is Andre Orlando Damon Hastings. And actually, my last name hasn’t always been Hastings. It was originally Mayes. When my stepfather registered me in school while my mother was off serving in the Army, he registered me with his last name, Hastings. When I was getting recruited during high school, I informed my football coach that my last name was really Mayes—that was even the name listed on my driver’s license—and asked if I should start going by that name. Back then, searching and finding high school prospects wasn’t as easy as it is now, and my coach said that if I suddenly changed my last name, recruiters may not know where to find me. At that point, I officially changed my last name to what I'd been going by for a while: Hastings. UGASports: Speaking of getting recruited, remarkably, while still in high school, you were forecast as an NFL All-Pro for 1995—just six years after you were to finish high school. Your recruitment was noteworthy, especially for that time period. At the time, did you ever imagine as much in your wildest dreams? Hastings: Not at all. Born in Griffin, Georgia, I moved to Morrow because of my mom’s career in the military. During my entire childhood, I hardly watched sports—never, in fact. I just played sports: football, then basketball, followed by baseball, track, and then repeat. In junior high, I played tailback and was noticed by Morrow’s high school coach, who suggested I go ahead and play on the high school level, as long as my mom gave permission. My high school career just went from there. I didn’t even realize what was happening. It happened so fast, and I really don’t know how to describe it. I started getting letters early on, which really picked up when I was a junior. Then I was in Sports Illustrated a few times. It was pretty wild. UGASports: You were recruited by essentially everyone, right? Even Harvard, Yale, and other Ivy League schools? Hastings: I wasn’t the smartest student book-wise, but I was super competitive. My mom put me in accelerated classes in high school with students who, let’s just say, weren’t the kids I usually hung around. Because of my competitiveness, I got really good grades, and that’s when the Ivy League schools started recruiting me, as well. UGASports: After narrowing your decision to Georgia, Notre Dame, and Florida State, why did you ultimately decide to become a Bulldog? Hastings: (Laughing) Actually, I'd made up my mind and decided I was going to Notre Dame. But, when I was walking up to make my announcement, my mom grabbed me by my arm and said, “Baby, I want you to go to Georgia.” Right there, I asked her why she was telling me that just then. I could have chosen Georgia at the very beginning, and wouldn’t have wasted a lot of people’s time in recruiting me. Turns out, she wanted me to make my own decision, but within reason. Some parents want their kids to make the decisions their parents prefer, but the parents want their children to think the decision was their own idea. Anyway, when my mom said she wanted me to go to Georgia, I was like, okay, no problem—done.

UGASports: You were part of three Georgia teams (1990-1992) which went from one extreme to the other: a 4-7 record, followed by 9-3 and 10-2. What was it like to be a part of such a drastic transition? Hastings: It was great, yet unusual, to be part of that transition. In 1990, we knew we were talented at several different positions, but it’d just take some time for that to show on the field. We didn’t catch many breaks in ’90, but we did in ’91. In 1992, we were kind of back again to not catching any breaks, like me fumbling against Tennessee. (Trailing by three points and after a 39-yard reception, Hastings lost a fumble at Tennessee’s 33-yard line with 14 seconds remaining.) If I hadn't fumbled, that’s probably one less loss for us. In 1992, we were right on the cusp of being a truly extraordinary team. UGASports: An early entrant into the 1993 NFL Draft, you were selected in the third round (76th overall pick by Pittsburgh). What’s your feedback regarding coming out early—and were you selected lower than you expected? Hastings: Honestly, I hadn’t even thought about the NFL until agents and other people suddenly started to talk to me about the league during my junior year at Georgia. People were telling me I was going to be picked here in the first round, or be chosen there in the first round, while telling me about where I stood compared to other receivers. And I'd always been a top prospect, player, talent—whatever. So when people were telling me I was a first-round draft pick, and since I'd always been a top prospect, not being a first-round pick was something I never thought about. So I came out early, thinking I was going to be picked high. Still, I can look at it that way, or I tend to look at it like this: I might have been picked lower than I thought, but I was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where my position coach was the same one I initially had at Georgia (Bob Harrison), and I was playing for a storied organization. Everything works out for a reason. And you can either be upset about things, or make the most out of the things that are presented before you.

"It goes by so fast. Therefore, I’d recommend to any incoming player, whether highly recruited or not, just stop for a second, take a breath, look around, and take it all in—because it is not going to last long." — Andre Hastings