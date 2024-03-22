The scrimmage culminates what’s been a busy week at the team’s football facility with the annual Coaches Clinic that welcomed approximately 700 high school coaches to campus.

Positive steps are being taken, and more are expected on Saturday when the Bulldogs hold their first scrimmage of the spring ahead of G-Day on April 13.

“It’s about building that bond with some of these new guys who just came in and continuing the chemistry with the guys who have been here,” Beck said. “I think that goes for both offense and defense and how well we play together.”

Finding ways to improve his game is always going to be one. But as the Bulldogs wrap up their second week of spring practice, there’s another area of focus for Beck.

There are certainly some new faces for Beck to learn.

Transfers London Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III all figure to play key roles in the rotation. Freshmen Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White are also learning what it’s like working with Beck.

Of course, Beck no longer has the security blanket that was Brock Bowers, which means more opportunities to connect with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie, along with tight end newcomers Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich.

Once he arrives on campus, Beck will look to become acquainted with Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek, who is also being brought in to play a key role.

"One of the big challenges for him is being comfortable and trusting the receivers around him. He has had the fortune and misfortune of Brock (Bowers), Ladd (McConkey) and Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) being in the lineup. He has also had the misfortune of them not being in the lineup,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You ask any good quarterback, they like wide receivers they trust and know with intuitive ability to think the same way. There is a lot of change in that room right now. Showing confidence in himself and in those players to do their job and trust them is a big part of it. That trust is not given, it is earned. They are earning his trust. It goes both ways."

So far, Beck likes what he’s seen.

Humphreys, Young, and Jackson bring excellent experience into the receiving room.

Young is a bigger-bodied receiver with a two-year run of success at Miami, while Jackson has played for the better part of four years with the ability to play all three wideout positions. Humphreys had a big season last year.

“They’re all really good. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. I’m super excited. The little that I’ve been able to work with them I’m excited with what they bring to the table and what they will be able to do,” Beck said. “Once we get through spring, the summer, and fall camp we’ll be able to dissect that a little more, but I’m excited with what we might see.”