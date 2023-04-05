Carson Beck has always felt like the guy.

That kind of confidence is necessary to be a quarterback, especially at a school like Georgia. A signal caller has to believe he's the right option to lead the team if he and the squad want to succeed.

Now Beck is getting the opportunity to prove that this spring, as he battles Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to be Georgia's starting quarterback.

"I feel like it’s going good," Beck said of his spring on Tuesday. "I think the biggest thing is just trying to get better each and every day, have the right attitude coming out, and focus on me and what I can do physically and mentally."

Beck has had plenty of time to wait his turn. He has been buried on Georgia's depth chart all three years in Athens, spending 2022 as the primary backup to Stetson Bennett.

There is the typical physical growth that comes from years in a college program. But Beck believes his biggest strides have come in the mental aspects of his game.

He mentioned responding to mistakes or adversity as huge factors in being a successful quarterback. Beck feels he does that much better now than he did earlier in his career.

"I was really bad at it," Beck said. "Sometimes I still get pretty upset. I think I’ve learned how to tone it down in a sense, and kind of figure out it’s cool. Breathe it out, next play mentality always. I think it’s a lot easier to do in a game, because you make a mistake, you go off the field and you have time to think about it. In practice, it’s like you make a mistake, well you’ve got the next play. I think that really helps to move on, take a deep breath and go on to the next play.”

Beck has gotten into 12 total games in his career, including seven in 2022. He said those contests have been vital in helping him develop his confidence.

Now his opportunity is in front of him. Behind Bennett over the past couple of years, Beck got a first-hand look at what it's like to wait your turn and then succeed after being counted out.

The waiting has been difficult at times. But like Bennett, Beck's belief in himself has never wavered. He now hopes to show the coaching staff that he's the right man for the job.

What does he want to prove this spring? "Just that I can lead, and that I care," Beck said. "I care about this place, and I care about this program, and I care about my teammates, and I just want to show that I can cook. That I can get it done. Really at the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and be myself, and that’s the least that I can do, is lead and compete and have fun.”