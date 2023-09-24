Carson Beck is far from perfect.

Georgia's quarterback missed some throws against UAB. A couple of touchdowns turned into incompletions thanks to passes that were slightly off the mark.

But Beck is also showing tangible signs of improvement, putting together the best game of his short starting career in Georgia's 49-21 victory over UAB.

"Carson’s improving every week," offensive lineman Xavier Truss said. "Again, this is his first season as a starter. Just seeing him from camp until now, every week he’s improving. I think he played his ass off today."

Against the Blazers, Beck completed 22-of-32 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak as well.

Beck acknowledged after the game it could have been more, as he couldn't quite connect on a couple of long passes that could have resulted in scores.

"We took our shots, we took our chances," Beck said. "I think on both drives, when we ended up missing them, we ended up coming back from that and scoring. It’s just like Kirby always says, ‘moment by moment.’ And whatever happens happens, so, it’s just the next play mentality."

But Beck didn't lose his confidence. In fact, his head coach Kirby Smart said he's never seen his starting quarterback lack confidence in his play.

Smart has also acknowledged in the past that not everything rests on his quarterback's shoulders. Those around the signal caller bear just as much responsibility for the play of the offense.

Beck certainly had plenty of help on Saturday night, with a solid ground game and huge nights from tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

"For him to be able to play as best he can, we need to be able to block as well as we can. Receivers need to be able to run the routes as well as they can," Truss said. "It all comes together. It’s a team sport. Everybody needs to do their own job for it to look like it’s supposed to look."

Georgia's offense is by no means a finished product.

There are plays out there that can and should be made. Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo are still working to develop and improve their chemistry.

But with the SEC schedule about to ramp up, there are reasons to be encouraged.

“We obviously have a far ways to go. but we’re still trying to find our identity and what that is," Beck said. "But I think we’re picking up steam, and we’re starting to build chemistry and we're just figuring out who we are as an offense.”