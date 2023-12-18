Carson Beck waited a long time to be Georgia's starting quarterback. He's not ready to give that role up just yet.

Beck announced Monday that plans to return to Georgia in 2024.

Beck's return ensures Georgia will return the most essential piece of its offense next season. With top players set to depart at every other offensive position, bringing back the quarterback is huge for Georgia looking ahead to 2024

Beck completed over 72 percent of his passes for Georgia this season, setting a new program record. He passed for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If he went to the NFL, Beck would likely hear his name called in the first couple of rounds according to scouts with UGASports. Instead, he is returning to Georgia for one more crack at a national championship.