Carson Beck’s second start at quarterback was not perfect, but the junior felt he made some significant strides during Georgia’s 45-3 rout of Ball State.

“I think I (made improvement) in every area,” Beck said. “I think as an offense we were just more comfortable, and just executed at a higher level.”

Whatever nerves Beck might have been feeling during last week’s game, while making his first career start, did not appear present the second time around.

After a slow start, Georgia’s offense seemed to enjoy a crisper flow, taking advantage of a pair of second-quarter interceptions to score 24 points that came after Mekhi Mews returned a punt 69 yards for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown.

“Momentum is a real thing,” Beck said. “When we got that return, everything just kind of flipped around. Obviously, the turnovers, the defense giving us good position with the turnovers were big, and just kind of elevates our game.”

Head coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw from his quarterback, who drew the ire of some fans when he made an incorrect read that cost Georgia points right before the half against UT Martin.

Saturday’s performance appeared a lot cleaner.

Although Beck did throw his first interception as the result of a tipped ball, the junior appeared more in command and made some quality throws, including a sweet 37-yard throw on a crossing route to Arian Smith.

Beck finished the game 23 of 30 for 283 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the football around to 11 different receivers before he was replaced by Brock Vandagriff with nine minutes left in the game.

Gunner Stockton also received a series after Vandagriff.

“I’m extremely pleased with what Carson has done. He’s making good decisions with the ball. There were a couple of plays today that I thought didn’t occur in the last game where he got flushed or he got in trouble, and he got rid of the ball,” Smart said. “You can’t make it dangerous when he does that. He’s got to live for the next play and move on. He’s getting the ball out of his hands quickly, he sees the field. He can tell you what coverage it was. He keeps his eyes down the field.

"They had a max blitz today and cut a guy free, he stands in there and throws a touchdown to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Not a lot of quarterbacks can do that. He does a good job playing that position.”

Beck’s touchdown passes came on a 10-yard throw to Rosemy-Jacksaint and a 27-yard toss to Cash Jones. Nine of the 11 receivers who caught passes from Beck had receptions of at least 10 yards, with tight end Oscar Delp hauling in one for a career-high 41.

“I’ll have to watch the game on film to really assess it, and see how I performed, but I thought it went well,” Beck said. “The thing is, it's an offense we’re improving, and we’re improving. We’re just trying to find our identity right now.”