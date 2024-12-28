Carson Beck declares for NFL Draft

Georgia's quarterback is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck announced his decision on Instagram Saturday morning.

Beck's decision comes after he suffered an injury to the UCL ligament in his right elbow in the SEC Championship Game. He has since undergone surgery to repair the ligament, cutting his 2024 season short.

Over his two years as Georgia's starter, Beck completed 68.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 7,426 yards. Beck amassed 52 touchdowns to 18 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Georgia now turns to Gunner Stockton as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 season. In addition to Stockton, Georgia's projected quarterback room for 2025 currently consists of Jaden Rashada, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender, and Colter Ginn.