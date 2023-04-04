If Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff handle the quarterback job as adeptly as they did Tuesday’s initial press conference after practice Tuesday, the position will be in good hands.

Articulate, calm, and poised, both players handled questions adeptly with and with equal aplomb during the 20-minute session. It was an unexpected opportunity for the assembled scribes not used to speaking with quarterbacks this early at this point in their respective careers.

Although neither has an idea of what Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo might have in mind, both quarterbacks had all the right answers, particularly about the opportunity of each to compete for the starting job.

That includes the first message Bobo relayed to all the quarterbacks before spring practice got underway.

“The first day he came in the quarterback room he said, ‘I’m going to coach y’all hard, and I hope y’all are open to that,’” Vandagriff recalled. “He didn’t really give us a choice. He said I’m going to coach y’all hard, and that’s the way it’s going to go. We all said yes, sir.”

Confidence is not an issue with either, although both readily admit there are tons of improvements to make.

“Of course, every day I went out there, I felt like I was the guy,” Beck said. “That’s the mindset you have to have, because there’s only one guy out there. When you get the opportunity, you’ve got to seize it.”

Vandagriff feels the same.

“That (confidence) hasn’t really changed. Everybody is going to say they have belief and trust in themselves. I base a lot of my life on my faith, and I believe God has a plan for me, regardless of where I’m at or what I’m doing,” Vandagriff said. “That’s never changed. I believe God has a plan for me. I’m going to be here, I’m going to do my job, do what’s asked of me, and control the controllable.”

While the competition appears to be a close one, Smart’s already made it clear what he’s looking for before determining who will open the first game against Tennessee-Martin.

“Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position. Can you make consecutive, good decisions over and over that don't cost our team games?” Smart said. “Because we have enough playmakers, and we have enough plays that you will make a play inevitably. Don't make a bonehead play. That's what we're trying to avoid.”