Cannon dynamic as Georgia rolls past No. 24 Mississippi State

Jonathan Cannon continues to establish himself as one of the top starters in the SEC and Friday night’s effort against defending national champion Mississippi State was arguably his best effort yet.

The junior right-hander was impeccable, allowing just three hits over eight innings with zero walks and nine strikeouts as the Bulldogs rolled to an 11-0 win in the SEC opener.

“I definitely relied on my cutter a lot tonight. That was my go-to pitch because I was feeling it,” Cannon said. “That’s kind of the story with pitching. You’ve just kind of got to go with what’s hot. Last week it was the slider, this week it was the cutter.

For the fourth time in five starts, Cannon (4-1) did not walk a single batter. He’s walked only one all year. To find the last walk before that you’ve got to go all the way back to May 16 of 2021 when he issued four bases on balls in a victory at Florida.

“He’s just really efficient. He’s always been a strike thrower,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Earlier in his career, that was kind of a detriment to him. He was throwing too many strikes and hitters knew they were going to get something in the zone. Now, the slider’s gotten deeper, the cutter’s gotten sharper, the changeup has gotten better, the fastball has ticked up. He’s throwing strikes but you don’t know what’s coming.”

