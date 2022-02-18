Cannon dominates in opener

When Scott Stricklin tabbed Jonathan Cannon as Georgia’s Friday night starter, efforts like the one UGA received in Friday afternoon’s season-opener are exactly why.

Cannon was spectacular, scattering just two hits in six innings with zero walks and four strikeouts, as the Bulldogs beat Albany, 4-2.

“I was able to get first-pitch strikes and keep my pitch-count low,” Cannon said. “I just trust my defense. I’m biased; I think I have the best defense in the country behind me. I’m going to let them work, and they did a good job today.”

Ben Anderson gave Georgia a quick 1-0 lead.

The graduate senior led off the game with a solo homer to right, followed by a home run in the fourth inning by Josh McAllister who sent a ball over the fence in left center to go up 3-0.

For Anderson, it was the perfect beginning to a new year, after struggling at the plate for much of last spring.

“That was awesome. At first, I didn’t know if it was going out, but I knew I hit it well,” Anderson said. “Once it went out, it was a relief.”

That would be all the Bulldogs would need.

After Cannon (1-0) escaped the sixth by turning his second 1-6-3 double play, Jaden Woods took over to start the seventh.

The second-team preseason All-SEC performer found himself in trouble with runners at second and third with just one out, but escaped the inning to keep the score 3-0.

“I thought he was really good. They’re an aggressive team and they swing early. He could have easily gone back out there to pitch another inning,” Stricklin said of Cannon. “But just getting up and down, we really didn’t want him to get out there for seven innings, because he hasn’t done that yet. The most he’s gone is five.”

Cory Acton’s second hit—a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh—pushed Georgia ahead by four.

A two-run homer by Albany's Brad Malm cut the advantage to 4-2 before Woods recovered to strikeout the next two batters, ending the inning.

Jack Gowen stranded a runner in the ninth to earn his first save.

