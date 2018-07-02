ATLANTA- Prior to Georgia coaches Kirby Smart and Sam Pittman arriving in Athens, the idea of landing an elite, out-of-state prospect like Stacey Wilkins would have seem far-fetched That isn't the case any more.

Pittman has shown a knack for pulling in Rivals250 offensive linemen from all over the nation. With Wilkins, Pittman would be back in his old stomping grounds of Arkansas. So it seems fair to give Pittman and the rest of Georgia's staff more than a puncher's chance in landing the four-star prospect.