Camping at Georgia 'different' for California QB Myles Jackson
Quarterback recruit Myles Jackson laughed that camping at Georgia is a little bit different than other schools.Considering what the Bulldogs accomplished last January in Indianapolis, the Californi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news