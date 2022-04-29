Cameron Kinnie enters portal

Backup offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon.

According to sources, his decision was not unexpected.

A redshirt sophomore who played his football at Collins Hill, Kinnie redshirted as a freshman and did not see any action for the Bulldogs last year.

Kinnie is the third offensive lineman to transfer and the 12th Bulldog to leave the program since January.

Backup offensive lineman Clay Webb entered the portal on April 10, with Owen Condon doing so in March. Condon ultimately signed with SMU.

Former Bulldog defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell recently signed with TCU.

According to the UGASports scholarship distribution page, Kinnie’s decision puts the Bulldogs at 87 players on scholarships for the upcoming year.



