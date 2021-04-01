Camara enters transfer portal
Georgia's Toumani Camara has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the sophomore confirmed via text Thursday night to UGA Sports.
Camara becomes the fourth member of Tom Crean’s 2020-2021 squad to do so, joining Tye Fagan, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks.
A native of Brussels, Belgium, Camara’s decision certainly serves as blow to head coach Tom Crean.
Last year, the 6-foot-8 Camara was of the more improved players in the SEC. He finished the year as Georgia’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points and led the Bulldogs with 7.7 rebounds per game.
As a freshman, Camara averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while averaging 24 minutes per contest.
More to come.