Georgia's Toumani Camara has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the sophomore confirmed via text Thursday night to UGA Sports.

Camara becomes the fourth member of Tom Crean’s 2020-2021 squad to do so, joining Tye Fagan, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks.

A native of Brussels, Belgium, Camara’s decision certainly serves as blow to head coach Tom Crean.

Last year, the 6-foot-8 Camara was of the more improved players in the SEC. He finished the year as Georgia’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points and led the Bulldogs with 7.7 rebounds per game.

As a freshman, Camara averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while averaging 24 minutes per contest.

More to come.